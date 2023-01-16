AMETEK Inc. (AME) Just Got Our Attention

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.42. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE :AME) Right Now?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for AMETEK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $156.28, which is $8.59 above the current price. AME currently public float of 228.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AME was 1.03M shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.88% and a quarterly performance of 26.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for AMETEK Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for AME stocks with a simple moving average of 16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $122 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AME reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for AME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to AME, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AME Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.60. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from McClain Gretchen W, who sale 2,720 shares at the price of $140.62 back on Dec 28. After this action, McClain Gretchen W now owns 14,704 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $382,486 using the latest closing price.

Marecic Thomas C, the PRES. – ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS of AMETEK Inc., sale 100 shares at $145.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Marecic Thomas C is holding 31,622 shares at $14,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+37.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +17.85. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.