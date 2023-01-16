A Lesson to Learn: Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE :XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Xylem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.17, which is -$7.18 below the current price. XYL currently public float of 178.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYL was 870.14K shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL stocks went up by 5.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.69% and a quarterly performance of 32.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Xylem Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.32% for XYL stocks with a simple moving average of 25.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XYL reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $113. The rating they have provided for XYL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to XYL, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

XYL Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.13. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Pine Matthew Francis, who sale 11,870 shares at the price of $107.12 back on Nov 04. After this action, Pine Matthew Francis now owns 22,819 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $1,271,537 using the latest closing price.

Toussaint Claudia S, the Senior Vice President of Xylem Inc., sale 16,825 shares at $91.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Toussaint Claudia S is holding 40,786 shares at $1,537,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+38.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +8.21. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.