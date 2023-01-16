A Lesson to Learn: Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went down by -8.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.15.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Muscle Maker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. GRIL currently public float of 25.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 507.74K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.96% and a quarterly performance of 156.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.70% for Muscle Maker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.41% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of 114.95% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at 53.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares surge +28.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +161.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9098. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Frost Malcolm B., who purchase 6,579 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Frost Malcolm B. now owns 65,988 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Kevin James, the Chief Investment Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mohan Kevin James is holding 163,963 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -44.00 for asset returns.