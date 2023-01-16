A Lesson to Learn: HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE :HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDB is at 0.79.

The average price from analysts is $66.65, which is $12.48 above the current price. HDB currently public float of 1.83B and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDB was 1.25M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.10% and a quarterly performance of 17.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.60% for HDFC Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for HDB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.32% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.83. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.63. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 97.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.