A Lesson to Learn: Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s stock price has collected 3.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/25/22 that Short Sellers Upended a Small Farm Real-Estate Company. This Is What It Looked Like.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE :FPI) Right Now?

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPI is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.60, which is $2.33 above the current price. FPI currently public float of 50.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPI was 318.04K shares.

FPI’s Market Performance

FPI stocks went up by 3.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Farmland Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.61% for FPI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPI

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FPI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to FPI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

FPI Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc. saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Pittman Paul A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Dec 30. After this action, Pittman Paul A now owns 1,260,500 shares of Farmland Partners Inc., valued at $6,177 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Chief Executive Officer of Farmland Partners Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $12.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,260,000 shares at $12,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+68.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc. stands at +19.31. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.