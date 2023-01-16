A Lesson to Learn: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.14. The company’s stock price has collected 8.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CORT is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.20, which is $11.76 above the current price. CORT currently public float of 95.67M and currently shorts hold a 14.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CORT was 714.69K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT stocks went up by 8.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.57% and a quarterly performance of -19.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for CORT stocks with a simple moving average of -8.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $30 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CORT, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 625 shares at the price of $25.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 56,462 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 186 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 21,143 shares at $4,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.01 for the present operating margin

+98.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +30.74. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.