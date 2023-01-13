Why Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s stock price has collected 0.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE :GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Genuine Parts Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

GPC currently public float of 137.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPC was 925.61K shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC stocks went up by 0.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.18% and a quarterly performance of 9.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Genuine Parts Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.05% for GPC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $147 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GPC, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.82. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+33.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +4.76. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.