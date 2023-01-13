We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), Here is What We Found

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/22 that Ralph Lauren and Tapestry Use Star Power to Bring in Luxury Customers

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE :RL) Right Now?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RL is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.08, which is -$3.35 below the current price. RL currently public float of 40.20M and currently shorts hold a 11.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RL was 893.61K shares.

RL’s Market Performance

RL stocks went up by 4.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.38% and a quarterly performance of 29.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Ralph Lauren Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.39% for RL stocks with a simple moving average of 20.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RL reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for RL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RL, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

RL Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.61. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw 13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Smith Andrew Howard, who sale 4,623 shares at the price of $129.75 back on Feb 16. After this action, Smith Andrew Howard now owns 67,945 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $599,834 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+63.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at +9.65. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.