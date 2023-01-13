Wall Street Pummels Inuvo Inc. (INUV) After Recent Earnings Report

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went up by 23.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s stock price has collected 25.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX :INUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INUV is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Inuvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.67 above the current price. INUV currently public float of 106.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INUV was 237.10K shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stocks went up by 25.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.02% and a quarterly performance of -12.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Inuvo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.71% for INUV stocks with a simple moving average of -21.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +25.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2530. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw 48.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INUV starting from Lee Kenneth Ewell, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 24. After this action, Lee Kenneth Ewell now owns 425,000 shares of Inuvo Inc., valued at $5,916 using the latest closing price.

Lee Kenneth Ewell, the Director of Inuvo Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Lee Kenneth Ewell is holding 412,500 shares at $5,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.99 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc. stands at -12.70. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -25.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.