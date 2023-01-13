Wall Street Pummels Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) After Recent Earnings Report

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s stock price has collected 8.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE :DX) Right Now?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DX is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dynex Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.40, which is -$0.29 below the current price. DX currently public float of 45.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DX was 1.11M shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stocks went up by 8.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.83% and a quarterly performance of 24.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Dynex Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.27% for DX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DX reach a price target of $18.75, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to DX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

DX Trading at 11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw 12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from BOSTON BYRON L, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Oct 26. After this action, BOSTON BYRON L now owns 402,634 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $29,025 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 400,134 shares at $130,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+161.68 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynex Capital Inc. stands at +153.19. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.