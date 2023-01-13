Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.24. The company’s stock price has collected 8.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VIST currently public float of 84.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIST was 687.03K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stocks went up by 8.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.08% and a quarterly performance of 43.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.34% for VIST stocks with a simple moving average of 57.18% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +29.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.77. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.