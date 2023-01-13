Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.83, which is $10.98 above the current price. TVTX currently public float of 63.33M and currently shorts hold a 12.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 838.85K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went up by 1.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.32% and a quarterly performance of -6.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Travere Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for TVTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Bryan Garnier gave a rating of “Sell” to TVTX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

TVTX Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.13. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Dube Eric M, who sale 5,625 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Jan 05. After this action, Dube Eric M now owns 154,288 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,719 using the latest closing price.

Inrig Jula, the Chief Medical Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 442 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Inrig Jula is holding 17,507 shares at $9,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.32 for the present operating margin

+85.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -79.16. Equity return is now at value -137.70, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.