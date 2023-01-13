The9 Limited (NCTY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) went up by 36.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.46. The company’s stock price has collected 76.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited (NASDAQ :NCTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCTY is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The9 Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $671.50. NCTY currently public float of 24.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCTY was 184.62K shares.

NCTY’s Market Performance

NCTY stocks went up by 76.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.58% and a quarterly performance of 32.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.33% for The9 Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.73% for NCTY stocks with a simple moving average of -23.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCTY

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to NCTY, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

NCTY Trading at 52.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.00%, as shares surge +39.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +76.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6648. In addition, The9 Limited saw 88.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-198.17 for the present operating margin

+35.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at -302.66. Equity return is now at value -163.60, with -59.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.