The Chart for LianBio (LIAN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) went down by -7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price has collected 19.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio (NASDAQ :LIAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LianBio declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIAN currently public float of 44.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIAN was 201.49K shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN stocks went up by 19.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.71% and a quarterly performance of 30.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.29% for LianBio. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.81% for LIAN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.94% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at 48.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.10%, as shares surge +65.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN rose by +19.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.80. In addition, LianBio saw 45.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from QIAN JIANG, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 03. After this action, QIAN JIANG now owns 67,349 shares of LianBio, valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of LianBio, purchase 998,240 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 3,728,491 shares at $2,395,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -29.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.48.