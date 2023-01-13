Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected 5.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ :SWIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWIR is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is -$1.56 below the current price. SWIR currently public float of 38.63M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWIR was 828.04K shares.

SWIR’s Market Performance

SWIR stocks went up by 5.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 1.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.66% for Sierra Wireless Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.41% for SWIR stocks with a simple moving average of 19.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIR

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SWIR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

SWIR Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIR rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.49. In addition, Sierra Wireless Inc. saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.48 for the present operating margin

+29.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Wireless Inc. stands at -18.75. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.