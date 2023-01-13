Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) went up by 12.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.61. The company’s stock price has collected 11.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ZNTL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.30, which is $28.49 above the current price. ZNTL currently public float of 52.72M and currently shorts hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZNTL was 537.22K shares.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

ZNTL stocks went up by 11.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.99% and a quarterly performance of 6.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.60% for ZNTL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZNTL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

ZNTL Trading at 14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.77. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Gallagher Cam, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.02 back on Jan 05. After this action, Gallagher Cam now owns 362,011 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $210,228 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Cam, the President of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $22.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gallagher Cam is holding 372,011 shares at $284,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -47.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.