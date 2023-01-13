Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) went up by 30.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s stock price has collected 50.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :EYPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.33, which is $27.38 above the current price. EYPT currently public float of 30.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYPT was 154.40K shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT stocks went up by 50.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.69% and a quarterly performance of -10.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.98% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.56% for EYPT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYPT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EYPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EYPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

EYPT Trading at 36.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares surge +68.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +50.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 41.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Pine Michael Craig, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $12.21 back on Mar 14. After this action, Pine Michael Craig now owns 1,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,210 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.64 for the present operating margin

+71.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -158.14. Equity return is now at value -49.00, with -32.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.05.