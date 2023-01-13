Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE :RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.60, which is $7.27 above the current price. RJF currently public float of 193.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RJF was 1.40M shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stocks went up by 6.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.65% and a quarterly performance of 10.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.52% for RJF stocks with a simple moving average of 9.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $120 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to RJF, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

RJF Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.99. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Raney Steven M, who sale 5,577 shares at the price of $107.58 back on Dec 15. After this action, Raney Steven M now owns 56,537 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $599,972 using the latest closing price.

REILLY PAUL C, the Chair & CEO of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 24,016 shares at $111.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that REILLY PAUL C is holding 267,499 shares at $2,672,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.