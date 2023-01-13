NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/30/22 that NetApp Stock Sinks on Guidance Cut. It’s a Buying Opportunity, Says This Analyst.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ :NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for NetApp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.57, which is $13.09 above the current price. NTAP currently public float of 214.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTAP was 1.72M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stocks went up by 4.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.90% and a quarterly performance of 2.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for NTAP stocks with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to NTAP, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

NTAP Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.22. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $64.50 back on Jan 09. After this action, Kurian George now owns 154,726 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $145,125 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $60.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Kurian George is holding 156,976 shares at $135,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. Equity return is now at value 164.90, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.