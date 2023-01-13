Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.32. The company’s stock price has collected 14.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PTGX currently public float of 48.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTGX was 787.18K shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX stocks went up by 14.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.04% and a quarterly performance of 56.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.49% for PTGX stocks with a simple moving average of 23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTGX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PTGX Trading at 43.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +43.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -40.40 for asset returns.