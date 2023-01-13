Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) went up by 15.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.26. The company’s stock price has collected 17.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ :BTOG) Right Now?

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 211.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTOG is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Bit Origin Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BTOG currently public float of 82.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTOG was 76.59K shares.

BTOG’s Market Performance

BTOG stocks went up by 17.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.36% and a quarterly performance of -35.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.31% for Bit Origin Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.41% for BTOG stocks with a simple moving average of -55.57% for the last 200 days.

BTOG Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG rose by +17.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1778. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.