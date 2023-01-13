Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.19. The company’s stock price has collected 10.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/22 that Apple Is at the Core of Jamf’s Appeal

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :JAMF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Jamf Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.22, which is $9.17 above the current price. JAMF currently public float of 120.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAMF was 375.30K shares.

JAMF’s Market Performance

JAMF stocks went up by 10.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.30% and a quarterly performance of -3.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Jamf Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.02% for JAMF stocks with a simple moving average of -20.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAMF reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for JAMF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to JAMF, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

JAMF Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF rose by +10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.70. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp. saw -6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from WUDI JASON, who sale 89,186 shares at the price of $20.39 back on Nov 18. After this action, WUDI JASON now owns 313,225 shares of Jamf Holding Corp., valued at $1,818,601 using the latest closing price.

LAM LINH, the CIO of Jamf Holding Corp., sale 1,941 shares at $25.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that LAM LINH is holding 113,011 shares at $49,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.24 for the present operating margin

+63.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp. stands at -20.52. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.