Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Terex Corporation (TEX)?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.62. The company’s stock price has collected 10.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE :TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEX is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Terex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.07, which is $2.55 above the current price. TEX currently public float of 65.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEX was 640.17K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX stocks went up by 10.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.38% and a quarterly performance of 47.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Terex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for TEX stocks with a simple moving average of 30.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $46 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEX, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

TEX Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.29. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GEORGE AMY, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $45.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, GEORGE AMY now owns 104,323 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $225,900 using the latest closing price.

POSNER SCOTT, the Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. of Terex Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $44.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that POSNER SCOTT is holding 62,065 shares at $111,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.21 for the present operating margin

+19.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +5.60. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.