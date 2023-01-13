Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) went up by 25.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.43. The company’s stock price has collected 50.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/22 that Bitcoin’s Climate Impact Is Under New Scrutiny

Is It Worth Investing in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SDIG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $1.62 above the current price. SDIG currently public float of 21.77M and currently shorts hold a 22.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDIG was 704.74K shares.

SDIG’s Market Performance

SDIG stocks went up by 50.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.40% and a quarterly performance of -26.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.51% for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.68% for SDIG stocks with a simple moving average of -68.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDIG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SDIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SDIG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.25 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

SDIG Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.75%, as shares surge +23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDIG rose by +50.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4668. In addition, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. saw 31.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDIG starting from Beard Gregory A, who purchase 602,409 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Sep 19. After this action, Beard Gregory A now owns 602,409 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.77 for the present operating margin

-17.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stands at -36.27. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.