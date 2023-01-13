Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.31. The company’s stock price has collected 6.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPR is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.64, which is $0.91 above the current price. SPR currently public float of 104.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPR was 2.38M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR stocks went up by 6.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.99% and a quarterly performance of 48.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.62% for SPR stocks with a simple moving average of 11.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPR, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

SPR Trading at 25.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.29. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw 17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 500 shares at the price of $26.29 back on Dec 01. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 17,641 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $13,145 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $29.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 18,141 shares at $14,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.00 for the present operating margin

-2.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at -13.68. Equity return is now at value -167.60, with -5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.