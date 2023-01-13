Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Semtech Corporation (SMTC)?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Semtech Confirms Talks With Sierra Wireless on Possible Purchase

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ :SMTC) Right Now?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMTC is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Semtech Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.50, which is $11.79 above the current price. SMTC currently public float of 63.14M and currently shorts hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTC was 1.26M shares.

SMTC’s Market Performance

SMTC stocks went up by 5.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.43% and a quarterly performance of 16.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Semtech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.89% for SMTC stocks with a simple moving average of -31.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

SMTC Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.74. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Silberstein Asaf, who sale 1,971 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Jun 07. After this action, Silberstein Asaf now owns 59,000 shares of Semtech Corporation, valued at $123,385 using the latest closing price.

WILSON JOHN MICHAEL, the EVP of Semtech Corporation, sale 9,000 shares at $62.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that WILSON JOHN MICHAEL is holding 16,385 shares at $560,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

+62.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +16.96. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.