Is Planet Labs PBC (PL) a Keeper?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s stock price has collected 6.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/12/22 that Planet Labs Stock Can Just About Double, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE :PL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Planet Labs PBC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.38, which is $4.31 above the current price. PL currently public float of 241.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PL was 1.71M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL stocks went up by 6.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.23% and a quarterly performance of -5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Planet Labs PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.91% for PL stocks with a simple moving average of -3.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10.50. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

PL Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw 16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.