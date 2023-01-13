Is Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) a Keeper?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.65. The company’s stock price has collected 14.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/21 that DraftKings, Lordstown Motors, Torchlight Energy: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ :CLNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.05, which is $7.2 above the current price. CLNE currently public float of 176.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNE was 2.51M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

CLNE stocks went up by 14.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.27% and a quarterly performance of 19.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.36% for CLNE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNE reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CLNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

CLNE Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Littlefair Andrew J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $7.33 back on Nov 14. After this action, Littlefair Andrew J now owns 1,351,374 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $1,465,280 using the latest closing price.

Littlefair Andrew J, the CEO and President of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Littlefair Andrew J is holding 1,551,374 shares at $102,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.33 for the present operating margin

-0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at -35.94. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.