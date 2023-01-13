Is Celanese Corporation (CE) a Keeper?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.30. The company’s stock price has collected 9.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE :CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CE is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Celanese Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.87, which is -$0.18 below the current price. CE currently public float of 108.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CE was 1.08M shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE stocks went up by 9.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.57% and a quarterly performance of 35.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Celanese Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.14% for CE stocks with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $125 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CE, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

CE Trading at 17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.20. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $141.74 back on Feb 25. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 33,366 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $255,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+31.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +22.40. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.