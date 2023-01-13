Is Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) a Keeper?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s stock price has collected 2.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE :ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASB is at 1.04.

ASB currently public float of 146.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASB was 1.19M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB stocks went up by 2.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.12% and a quarterly performance of 12.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for ASB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ASB, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.79. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Stadler Tammy C., who sale 10,941 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Nov 22. After this action, Stadler Tammy C. now owns 57,510 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $270,015 using the latest closing price.

Stein David L, the Executive Vice President of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 12,000 shares at $24.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Stein David L is holding 70,485 shares at $291,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +32.87. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.