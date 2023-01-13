Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.99. The company’s stock price has collected 11.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :COLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.47.

COLD currently public float of 268.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLD was 1.48M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD stocks went up by 11.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.14% and a quarterly performance of 34.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Americold Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for COLD stocks with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $38 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD reach a price target of $33.50, previously predicting the price at $27.50. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to COLD, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

COLD Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD rose by +11.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.80. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc. saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Snyder James C JR, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $29.86 back on Nov 10. After this action, Snyder James C JR now owns 36,812 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc., valued at $101,514 using the latest closing price.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C, the of Americold Realty Trust Inc., sale 2,603 shares at $28.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that NOVOSEL THOMAS C is holding 0 shares at $75,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.