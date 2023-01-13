Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.16. The company’s stock price has collected 7.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMX is at 0.85.

AMX currently public float of 3.13B and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMX was 1.90M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX stocks went up by 7.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.80% and a quarterly performance of 25.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.91% for AMX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22.50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $20.40, previously predicting the price at $20.50. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AMX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

AMX Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.96 for the present operating margin

+41.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +8.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.