Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET)

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.87. The company's stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :ACET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACET is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Adicet Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.36, which is $18.76 above the current price. ACET currently public float of 38.35M and currently shorts hold a 10.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACET was 757.39K shares.

ACET’s Market Performance

ACET stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.51% and a quarterly performance of -45.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Adicet Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.27% for ACET stocks with a simple moving average of -42.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACET stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACET in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACET reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ACET stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ACET, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

ACET Trading at -40.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -20.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc. saw -3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from Aftab Blake, who sale 6,967 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Nov 10. After this action, Aftab Blake now owns 28,209 shares of Adicet Bio Inc., valued at $146,307 using the latest closing price.

Schor Chen, the President & CEO of Adicet Bio Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $20.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Schor Chen is holding 53,424 shares at $601,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-631.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adicet Bio Inc. stands at -637.19. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.31.