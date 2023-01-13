Here’s Our Rant About Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) went up by 9.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 18.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RXRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.17, which is $9.46 above the current price. RXRX currently public float of 160.96M and currently shorts hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXRX was 1.23M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stocks went up by 18.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.80% and a quarterly performance of -19.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.56% for RXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RXRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Borgeson Blake, who sale 8,885 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Jan 10. After this action, Borgeson Blake now owns 7,620,712 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $68,283 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $7.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 0 shares at $18,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1795.79 for the present operating margin

+10.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1832.18. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.46.