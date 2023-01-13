Here’s Our Rant About American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.42. The company’s stock price has collected 20.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 11 hours ago that American Airlines Raises Revenue Estimates as Travel Demand Holds Strong

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.20, which is -$1.14 below the current price. AAL currently public float of 642.23M and currently shorts hold a 12.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 29.11M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went up by 20.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.52% and a quarterly performance of 32.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.17% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

AAL Trading at 20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +24.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +17.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 32.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 12,775 shares at the price of $13.84 back on Nov 22. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 54,381 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $176,806 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc., sale 6,609 shares at $14.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 71,269 shares at $94,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.95 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -6.67. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.