Here’s How Your Trade The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Aggressively Right Now

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.44. The company’s stock price has collected -1.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/21 that Hartford CEO Surprised by Chubb Proposal; Board Has Rejected Three

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.47, which is $9.28 above the current price. HIG currently public float of 316.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 1.70M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.64% and a quarterly performance of 19.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $85 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HIG, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

HIG Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.87. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Robinson David C, who sale 18,534 shares at the price of $76.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Robinson David C now owns 1 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $1,408,584 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 12,467 shares at $74.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 0 shares at $931,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +10.56. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.