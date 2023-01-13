Here’s How Your Trade Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Aggressively Right Now

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.33. The company’s stock price has collected 6.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ :REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REG is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Regency Centers Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.47, which is $2.69 above the current price. REG currently public float of 169.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REG was 973.13K shares.

REG’s Market Performance

REG stocks went up by 6.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.40% and a quarterly performance of 21.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Regency Centers Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.58% for REG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $71 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to REG, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

REG Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.01. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from ROTH ALAN TODD, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $66.11 back on Nov 10. After this action, ROTH ALAN TODD now owns 10,786 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $198,330 using the latest closing price.

WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, the Senior Managing Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 4,330 shares at $69.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW is holding 9,178 shares at $302,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.81 for the present operating margin

+45.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +32.74. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.