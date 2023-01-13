GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went up by 5.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s stock price has collected 6.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ :GRWG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is at 3.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for GrowGeneration Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.41, which is $0.93 above the current price. GRWG currently public float of 57.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRWG was 2.59M shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG stocks went up by 6.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.27% and a quarterly performance of 29.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for GrowGeneration Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.35% for GRWG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to GRWG, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

GRWG Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+25.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +3.03. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.