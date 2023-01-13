Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.08. The company’s stock price has collected 3.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/22 that Darden Sales Rise but Higher Costs Dent Profit

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE :DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.58, which is $4.88 above the current price. DRI currently public float of 122.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.17M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stocks went up by 3.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.91% and a quarterly performance of 14.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for DRI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $160 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $134. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DRI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

DRI Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.28. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Milanes Douglas J., who sale 2,229 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Jan 10. After this action, Milanes Douglas J. now owns 5,328 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $334,350 using the latest closing price.

Martin Melvin John, the President, SRG of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $141.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Martin Melvin John is holding 12,364 shares at $283,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.06 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.91. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.