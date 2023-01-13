Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.89. The company’s stock price has collected 6.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/22 that Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after he showed up unannounced, the company says

Is It Worth Investing in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE :SKX) Right Now?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.17, which is $1.52 above the current price. SKX currently public float of 132.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKX was 1.70M shares.

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX stocks went up by 6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.53% and a quarterly performance of 33.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for SKX stocks with a simple moving average of 20.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $50 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKX reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for SKX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 29th, 2022.

SKX Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.94. In addition, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. saw 10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from GREENBERG MICHAEL, who sale 10,503 shares at the price of $42.29 back on Jan 03. After this action, GREENBERG MICHAEL now owns 427,080 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., valued at $444,172 using the latest closing price.

WEINBERG DAVID, the Chief Operating Officer of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., sale 8,403 shares at $42.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that WEINBERG DAVID is holding 124,419 shares at $355,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.12 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stands at +11.80. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.