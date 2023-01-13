Can Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Remain Competitive?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.12. The company’s stock price has collected 5.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE :RWT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.92, which is $1.38 above the current price. RWT currently public float of 112.24M and currently shorts hold a 8.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RWT was 1.38M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT stocks went up by 5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.53% and a quarterly performance of 26.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Redwood Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.34% for RWT stocks with a simple moving average of -5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RWT, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+114.45 for the present operating margin

+95.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at +46.00. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -0.60 for asset returns.