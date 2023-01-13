Buy or Sell Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock price has collected 8.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ :VFF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VFF is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Village Farms International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.52, which is $3.69 above the current price. VFF currently public float of 80.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFF was 754.89K shares.

VFF’s Market Performance

VFF stocks went up by 8.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.28% and a quarterly performance of -22.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.39% for Village Farms International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.97% for VFF stocks with a simple moving average of -43.54% for the last 200 days.

VFF Trading at -12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4050. In addition, Village Farms International Inc. saw 15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Mar 31. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,259,529 shares of Village Farms International Inc., valued at $478,602 using the latest closing price.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms International Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $5.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A is holding 9,349,529 shares at $530,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+95.15 for the present operating margin

+16.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International Inc. stands at -3.39. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.