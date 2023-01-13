Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :BRKL) Right Now?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRKL is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $4.33 above the current price. BRKL currently public float of 74.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRKL was 492.34K shares.

BRKL’s Market Performance

BRKL stocks went up by 2.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly performance of 14.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Brookline Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for BRKL stocks with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKL reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BRKL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

BRKL Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.73. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from NOWAK BOGDAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Sep 02. After this action, NOWAK BOGDAN now owns 153,662 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $127,050 using the latest closing price.

NOWAK BOGDAN, the Director of Brookline Bancorp Inc., purchase 738 shares at $13.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that NOWAK BOGDAN is holding 143,662 shares at $10,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.