Angi Inc. (ANGI) Just Got Our Attention

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 10.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.04. The company’s stock price has collected 12.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Angi Prioritizes Profitability as Investors Sour on Pure Growth Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGI is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Angi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.33, which is $2.51 above the current price. ANGI currently public float of 78.32M and currently shorts hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGI was 1.59M shares.

ANGI’s Market Performance

ANGI stocks went up by 12.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.02% and a quarterly performance of 5.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Angi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.75% for ANGI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.60 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ANGI, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ANGI Trading at 29.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Angi Inc. saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Hicks Bowman Angela R., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Aug 15. After this action, Hicks Bowman Angela R. now owns 194,941 shares of Angi Inc., valued at $25,950 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Bowman Angela R., the Director of Angi Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Hicks Bowman Angela R. is holding 199,941 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.79 for the present operating margin

+76.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc. stands at -4.23. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.