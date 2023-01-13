ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went up by 7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s stock price has collected 6.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/05/21 that Acadia Stock Is Plunging Again. The FDA Rejected a Drug Application.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.47, which is $0.13 above the current price. ACAD currently public float of 161.70M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.21M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went up by 6.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.25% and a quarterly performance of 17.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.35% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ACAD, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ACAD Trading at 17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from DAVIS STEPHEN, who sale 3,904 shares at the price of $17.13 back on Jan 09. After this action, DAVIS STEPHEN now owns 84,633 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $66,877 using the latest closing price.

KIM AUSTIN D., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 589 shares at $17.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that KIM AUSTIN D. is holding 18,697 shares at $10,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.20 for the present operating margin

+97.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -34.67. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.