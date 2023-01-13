A Lesson to Learn: Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that FTC Clears Tractor Supply’s $320 Million Deal to Buy Smaller Rival

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ :TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.89.

The average price from analysts is $234.24, which is $11.51 above the current price. TSCO currently public float of 109.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSCO was 1.17M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.92% and a quarterly performance of 8.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Tractor Supply Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for TSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to TSCO, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TSCO Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.42. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Barton Kurt D, who sale 7,257 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Barton Kurt D now owns 34,045 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $1,596,540 using the latest closing price.

Rubin Matthew L., the SVP Petsense GM of Tractor Supply Company, sale 31 shares at $204.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Rubin Matthew L. is holding 49 shares at $6,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Equity return is now at value 54.40, with 13.30 for asset returns.