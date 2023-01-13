A Lesson to Learn: Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) went up by 40.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected 35.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ :HCDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Harbor Custom Development Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HCDI currently public float of 10.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCDI was 57.91K shares.

HCDI’s Market Performance

HCDI stocks went up by 35.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.78% and a quarterly performance of -31.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.64% for Harbor Custom Development Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.05% for HCDI stocks with a simple moving average of -50.79% for the last 200 days.

HCDI Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.81%, as shares surge +13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI rose by +35.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4747. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw 75.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from Walker Walter Frederick, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jun 15. After this action, Walker Walter Frederick now owns 8,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $15,017 using the latest closing price.

Walker Walter Frederick, the Director of Harbor Custom Development Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Walker Walter Frederick is holding 74,000 shares at $10,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.90 for the present operating margin

+28.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at +12.24. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.