Why Neonode Inc. (NEON)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) went up by 23.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s stock price has collected 52.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ :NEON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEON is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Neonode Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. NEON currently public float of 8.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEON was 140.99K shares.

NEON’s Market Performance

NEON stocks went up by 52.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.68% and a quarterly performance of 122.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.88% for Neonode Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.16% for NEON stocks with a simple moving average of 76.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEON reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for NEON stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 28th, 2020.

Ascendiant Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to NEON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

NEON Trading at 81.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.28%, as shares surge +74.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON rose by +52.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw 54.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.91 for the present operating margin

+64.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc. stands at -110.52. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -25.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.41.