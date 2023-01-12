We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), Here is What We Found

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.38. The company’s stock price has collected 10.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ :VCSA) Right Now?

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.76 x from its present earnings ratio.

VCSA currently public float of 113.85M and currently shorts hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCSA was 2.22M shares.

VCSA’s Market Performance

VCSA stocks went up by 10.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.43% and a quarterly performance of -52.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Vacasa Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.11% for VCSA stocks with a simple moving average of -59.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCSA

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCSA reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for VCSA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VCSA, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

VCSA Trading at -16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2680. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Breon Eric, who sale 289,673 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Sep 09. After this action, Breon Eric now owns 567,889 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $1,167,382 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the Director of Vacasa Inc., sale 143,564 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Breon Eric is holding 857,562 shares at $581,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.10 for the present operating margin

+17.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -15.98. Equity return is now at value -230.30, with 24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.