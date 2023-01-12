We Analyzed the Future Direction of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), Here is What We Found

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) went up by 15.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.49. The company’s stock price has collected 15.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :RVMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.56, which is $2.66 above the current price. RVMD currently public float of 87.09M and currently shorts hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVMD was 920.34K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stocks went up by 15.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.12% and a quarterly performance of 45.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Revolution Medicines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.34% for RVMD stocks with a simple moving average of 27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $31 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RVMD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at 20.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Anders Jack, who sale 658 shares at the price of $22.94 back on Dec 19. After this action, Anders Jack now owns 29,298 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $15,095 using the latest closing price.

Wang Xiaolin, the of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 708 shares at $22.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Wang Xiaolin is holding 30,527 shares at $16,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-639.70 for the present operating margin

+75.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -636.58. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.77.